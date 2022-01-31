BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police confirm the man wanted after leading officers on a chase Monday in a car stolen out Texarkana before crashing near Barksdale Air Force Base has been captured on the base after hopping a fence.

CAPTURED: Bobby Henry, III was wanted on several warrants, including one for a stolen vehicle out of Texarkana, Texas. (Photo courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says troops with 2nd Security Forces Squadron of Barksdale Air Force Base captured 29-year-old Bobby Henry, III after he jumped the fence onto the installation late Monday afternoon.

BAFB says Base Security Forces employed K-9 units and drones in their search of unimproved areas of the installation where Henry was captured.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was working with base security in the search for 29-year-old Bobby Henry, III on several warrants, including one for a stolen vehicle out of Texarkana, Texas. Police in Texarkana say Henry was wanted for the theft of Brown Honda Civic and for stealing a purse from an elderly lady at the Wal-Mart in Texarkana on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says he drove to Bossier City and pawned some of the stolen items at a local pawn shop on Jan. 27 and is responsible for a vehicle burglary on Bellevue Road in Haughton. On Monday he was spotted driving the stolen vehicle by a Haughton police officer, who then initiated a vehicle pursuit.

After a short pursuit on the roadway, police say he then drove the stolen vehicle off-road into the woods, where he crashed into a tree near Union Texas Road and Barksdale Air Force Base. The passenger, 23-year-old Chelsea Remedies was taken into custody after the crash, but Henry fled.

Henry was also wanted for a string of thefts from the Lowes, Home Depot, and Academy stores.

Bossier sheriff’s deputies, Haughton police, drones, K-9 Units, medics, and security forces from Barksdale were on scene, all searching for Henry.

According to BPSO, Henry will be booked on several charges stemming from the warrants for car theft, burglaries, and flight from an officer after he is interviewed by detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

