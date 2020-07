SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say their suspect in a Saturday morning shooting has turned herself in.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 29-year-old Jenalisha Lawrence surrendered Monday morning to police.

After interviews with investigators, Lawrence was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on her warrants.

