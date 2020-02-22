1 arrested in shots fired incident involving Shreveport police, ID on 2 others sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested one of three suspects accused of opening fire on officers in Queensborough Friday.

According to SPD, DeAndrew Mosley was taken into custody after officers executed a warrant at a home on Summer St. in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Mosely is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police are still searching for two others in connection with the shots fired just before 3:15 p.m. Friday at officers while they were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home in the 3700 block of Sumner St.

Police have not identified the two other men believed involved. Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to their identification and arrest of each individual responsible for the attack on the officers.

“As the officers arrived, suspects in a 2011 Dodge Charger drove up to the location and began shooting at officers,” SPD said in a Facebook post announcing the reward offer just after noon on Saturday.

The vehicle, which was occupied by at least three black males, then led officers on a high-speed chase through the Queensborough neighborhood. The men, who were last seen on Carrie Street, managed to get away.

Police were able to determine that the Dodge Charger had been stolen during an armed robbery on Feb. 13. The vehicle has stock silver rims and had a handicapped placard hanging on the rearview mirror. At last sight, it had no rear bumper or license plate.

In addition to the $2,000 dollar cash reward for information leading to arrests, a $1,000.00 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the vehicle used in the attack.

