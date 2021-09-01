Warrant issued for man accused of threatening, pistol-whipping woman in Shreveport convenience store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators are searching for a man believed responsible for battering a woman following an encounter at a Line Avenue convenience store.

Jakoby Frazier, 21, is wanted by Shreveport police in connection with a pistol-whipping assault on a fellow customer at a Line Ave. convenience store. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Jakoby Frazier, who is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, as well as aggravated battery and illegal carrying of weapons.

According to police, just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, SPD patrol officers responded to reports of a battery at the Circle K in the 5800 block of Line Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim inside of the business, who told them she was in line waiting to make a purchase when she overheard a male threaten the store clerk.

The woman began recording the encounter with her cell phone, and at some point the man pulled a gun from his waistband, threatened her and then struck her with it, causing her to drop the phone.

The man, along with two others, fled the scene in a blue Ford Mustang.

Violent Crimes detectives assigned to the case obtained cell phone and store surveillance footage and through their investigation, they were able to identify the male suspect as Frazier.

They observed that Frazier had the weapon concealed on his person while in the store and produced it during the encounter with the female victim.

The total bond set for Frazier is $75,000.

Police are asking for anyone with information as to Frazier’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.