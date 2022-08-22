SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish.

Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in the first-degree murder trial of DeWayne Willie Watkins, accused of shooting 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose and burning their bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood.

Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a material witness since a warrant was issued in June, but police say he has yet to turn up. Now, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in tracking him down.

There is no bond set on the warrant for Dorch at this time, and police say more warrants may be issued.

Tips on the location of Eric Dorch can be reported to Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 ext. 3. Anonymous tips can be reported by contacting Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.