Warrant issued for suspect in attempted murder

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect charged with 2nd degree murder.

A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Steven Vercher, who is accused of shooting Marcus Beaudion in late June on a Natchitoches street.

Natchitoches police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Berry Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on June 28.

When officers arrived, they found Beaudion, who was conscious lying in the roadway having sustained a gunshot wound to the face.

Anyone with information on Vercher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudolph Glass of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 357-3878. All calls will be kept confidential.

