Warrant issued for suspect in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is searching for a suspect charged with attempted second-degree murder for a shooting Sunday night.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Elijah Collins after a person was shot multiple times at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments on Sunday night. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and are asking the public for any information that could help in his arrest.

If you have any information about the case you can contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for any information that may lead to an arrest. If you would like to report a tip anonymously you can call (318) 238-2388 or you can log onto www.p3tips.com to submit tips via the web.

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for smart devices, go to the App Store and download the free “P3tips” mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Both the website and the mobile app feature integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time.

They also provide a secure way for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a tip if detectives have further questions regarding the tip.

Both P3 mobile app and www.p3tips.com make it possible for reward information website is so that reward information can be given to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.