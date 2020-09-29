Warrant issued for suspect in overnight double-homicide; reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the overnight shooting deaths of two men.

Stanley Goldsby, 33, is wanted in the homicides of 25-year-old Ladarrien Taylor and 23-year-old Denzel Taylor.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7100 block of Wallace Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found both Ladarrien and Denzel Taylor suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and begain their investigation, collecting evidence and photographed the scene, while detectives began interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood for video.

In the course of their investigation, detectives learned Goldsby had come to thehome and argued with one of the victims. During the argument, Goldsby reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot both the Taylors in the upper body.

Following the shooting, Goldsby reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.

As the investigation continued, detectives were notified that Denzel Taylor had died of his injuries.

Following their interviews, detectives were able to obtain warrants for Goldsby charging him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Bond was set at $250,000 and $100,000 for each crime respectively.

After the warrants were issued, detectives learned LaDarrien Taylor also had died, meaning the attempted murder charge will be upgraded to second-degree murder.

Goldsby’s last known address was in the 700 block of Central Street in Shreveport.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Goldsby’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a $2,000 minimum reward for information leading to Goldsby’s arrest.

