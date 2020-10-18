Warrant issued for suspect in Saturday afternoon Cedar Grove shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect believed to have shot a man in the Cedar Grove neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Ronnie Pearson, 19, of Shreveport, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of a 26-year-old man on East 65th Street.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of East 65th Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that were considered to be life threatening. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and began their investigation. Throughout the afternoon and into the night, investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence.

Investigators were able to use those statements and evidence to positively identify Pearson as the suspect believed responsible for the shooting, and used the information to procure the arrest warrants.

The warrant for his arrest charges Pearson with one count of attempted second degree murder, three counts of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana. No bond was set.

Police are asking anyone with information on Pearson’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

