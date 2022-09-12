SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A warrant has been issued in the Shreveport shooting that left one woman dead.

The Shreveport Police Department says a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Michael Rachall in connection to the fatal shooting in Cedar Grove. Investigators say he is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle on Wednesday to investigate reports of gunfire and arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on Rachall’s location to please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 ext 3. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

The homicide is the 38th in Caddo Parish in 2022, according to the coroner’s office.