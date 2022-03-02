TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman are accused of kidnapping two girls and sex-trafficking them into Louisiana, according to multiple arrest warrants obtained by KETK News.

27-year-old Aaron Wallace and 22-year-old Teresa Fletcher are each charged with two counts of kidnapping with bonds set at $500,000 for both of them. If convicted, they are both facing up to 20 years in prison.

A warrant states on Feb. 17, a deputy for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a missing person report at a home on CR 420.

The mother of one of the girls reportedly told deputies she had not seen her daughter since Sunday, Feb. 13, and had not received any communication from her since that Tuesday.

The victim’s mother contacted her daughter’s boyfriend, who had received suspicious messages from her, according to the affidavit. The document says one of the messages from the victim to him read “If anything happens please no [sic] I love.”

The mother told investigators she believed that her daughter had been sex-trafficked, the affidavit stated.

Smith County deputies interviewed the boyfriend and he allegedly told them the victim sent him her location over Facebook messenger on Feb. 15. When he arrived to the area, he called Tyler Police to search the area.

The location was a home on Lindsey Lane. The warrant said Johnson showed officers text messages from the victim saying she “needed help getting out of a house” she was at and she might be going to Shreveport. There was also allegedly a video sent to the boyfriend of Fletcher telling him that his girlfriend was “hers now.”

An officer knocked on the door at the home. The homeowner allegedly explained over a Ring camera that the only other person that might be there was his daughter, then he gave officers permission to search his home, according to the document.

The warrant states that the Tyler PD officer found a photo of Fletcher inside and recognized her from the video.

A later interview with one of the victims said that she and her friend were at Fletcher’s house when the victim sent the messages to her boyfriend to come pick her up.

The warrant alleges that Wallace came a short time later, pointed down the road, and said, “See that down there, why the f— is your ex down there? Did you send him the address? Don’t f—— lie to me.”

It then says that Wallace told them “Well, we gotta go” and that he pulled them through a side door of the house and into a car.

The victim told police that the car was driven by an unknown male and Wallace along with Fletcher took them to a hotel in Shreveport to be sex trafficked, according to the warrant.

The documents say Wallace, Fletcher, and the unknown male used three separate cell phones and a silver laptop. The victims allegedly told police all the phones were “each used for a separate purpose.” The warrant states that two of the phones were “used for sex trafficking and prostitution.”

Both stories given by the victims in the arrest warrants give similar details on Fletcher and Wallace along with the car that took them to Shreveport.