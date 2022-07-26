CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four men on trial for sex crimes, murder, and firearms charges are wanted after failing to show up to court.

The Caddo District Court issued the bench warrants this week. The three are from the local area, and the fourth is from Texas. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on their whereabouts contact the warrants division at (318) 681-0670. The suspects include:

Christopher James Fuller of Vivian, who is charged with sending inappropriate text messages to a 16-year-old. Officials say he has ties to the Killeen, Texas area.

Romaine Demond Dugas of Shreveport is on trial for charges of possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

Dallas, Texas resident Jeremy Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Davario Xavier Cole is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated criminal damage to property. He is from the Shreveport area.