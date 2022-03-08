SMITH CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Waskom woman is behind bars in East Texas awaiting extradition back to Bossier Parish, where she is wanted on warrants for allegedly shooting up a trailer at a north Bossier mobile home park.

According to Smith County booking records, 26-year-old Janie Nicole Edwards was taken into custody by Lindale police on Friday in connection with the incident, which happened on the night of Friday, Feb. 25, at the Maplewood Mobile Home & RV Park.

No one was injured, but property was damaged.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disagreement with a co-worker.

Edwards is charged with four counts of assault by drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated criminal property damage.