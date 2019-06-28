WATCH: BCPD takes down murder suspect with boot to the chest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Video of police taking down a murder suspect in a Bossier City driveway has surfaced, showing how officers responded to the man’s demands to be shot.

The video of Jermel Coleman’s arrest was shot Tuesday on Norris Lane and shared on social media Friday. It shows a Bossier City Police Officer kicking Coleman in the chest as he’s kneeling on the ground.

Arrested: Jermel Coleman, 31, is charged with second degree murder.

Coleman was wanted out of Monroe, Louisiana and is accused of killing his step-father Randolph Divins.

The video is silent, so you don’t hear what Coleman or the Bossier City Police Officers are saying.

At the 26 second mark in the video, you see one BCPD officer approach Coleman with his weapon drawn, at the 28-second mark is when you see a second officer come into the video and kick Coleman in the chest, knocking him to the ground.

A Bossier City Police spokesperson tells KTAL/KMSS that Coleman was screaming for officers to shoot him and refused their commands before being taken into custody.

Monroe Police say Randolph Divins was shot and later died on June 21. Coleman reportedly confessed to shooting Divins during questioning following his arrest in Bossier.

