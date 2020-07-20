WATCH LIVE: Shreveport police chief to address crime in the city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon about crime in the city.

Specifics on the reason for the news conference have not been released, but SPD is investigating a series of shootings that took place over the weekend that left at least one person dead and several others wounded.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

