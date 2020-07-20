WATCH LIVE: Shreveport police chief to address crime in the city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon about crime in the city.

Specifics on the reason for the news conference have not been released, but SPD is investigating a series of shootings that took place over the weekend that left at least one person dead and several others wounded.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.