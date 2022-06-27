(WFLA) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her three-year-old son was caught on camera getting attacked by the boy’s father Thursday during a court hearing in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Officials said Desean Brown was in court in connection to the death of Nyteisha Lattimore and her son Nylo when the boy’s father, Tonio Hughes, “charged the defense table and punched Mr. Brown in the right side of the head.”

In the video, court authorities quickly tackled Hughes to the ground while Brown watched from mere feet away.

According to wire service Storyful, Brown’s attorneys were asking the judge during the session to throw out his confession.

The judge found Hughes to be in contempt of court, according to an official statement and sentenced him to seven days in the Hamilton County Justice Center.