SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released video footage of a person they believe is responsible for burglarizing a downtown Shreveport business.

Police say the burglary happened on June 2 in the 1400 block of Marshall Street. Investigators released security footage that shows a person who may be responsible.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case should contact the Shreveport police at 318-673-7373. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.