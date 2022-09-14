SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has found DeWayne Watson guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose.

The verdict comes after 11 days of testimony in the trial of the 37-year-old, who was accused of shooting the couple who offered him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent, and then burning their bodies in their car.

The state rested its case Tuesday, and the defense wrapped up its case Wednesday before sending the jury into deliberation.

Heather Jose’s older sister, Sarah, could be seen sobbing in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

A conviction on two counts of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty and Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart initially planned to seek for Watson but reversed course in early 2021, taking the death penalty option off the table in an effort to move the case along.

Watkins was arrested at his home just two blocks away, after a standoff that lasted nearly six hours. Shreveport police say the couple had given Watkins a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings, where they had eaten dinner with their children earlier in the evening.