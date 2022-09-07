SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A DNA expert and a chemist testified for most of Wednesday morning in the trial of the Shreveport man accused in the November 2018 shooting deaths of a local couple who offered him a ride home.

DeWayne Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her 44-year-old husband, Kelly Jose, whose charred bodies were found near midnight in a burning car in the driveway of a vacant house in the 3400 block of Penick Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty but Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart reversed course in early 2021, taking the death penalty option off the table in an effort to move the case along.

Dr. Jessica Esparza, DNA technical leader at the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory in Shreveport, analyzed “cuttings” taken from clothing worn by Watkins on the night the Joses were killed but could only identify Watkins’ DNA.

Although she did not find either of the Joses’ DNA on any of the samples she had, she was unable to look further due to a court order stopping her from further analysis. To have done that, she said she would have needed larger samples of the clothing. Instead, the remainder of the samples were ordered preserved in case Watkins’ defense attorneys wanted to run their own analysis.

A portion of the clothing, however, was submitted to Northwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory for forensic analysis by Shreveport Fire Department Investigator Charles Menefee and contained what appeared to be gallon paint cans containing evidence gleaned from the site of the fire inside the vehicle where Heather and Kelly’s charred bodies were found.

Alanna Brauer, quality manager for the Crime Lab, testified to her findings, which included traces of gasoline found in Watkins’ clothing. Although she said gasoline evaporates very quickly, and she didn’t get the samples to analyze until Nov. 20, 21, and 26, 2018, meaning from 12 to 18 days after the Joses’ car had been burned.

Using charts flashed on a screen behind the witness stand and in front of the jury, Brauer illustrated the traces of gasoline found on the defendant’s clothing.

The morning concluded with brief testimony from Shreveport Police Cpl. Robert Cerami, who was with SPD’s CSI Unit at the time of the Jose homicides.

Cerami told the jury that now-Sgt. Angie Wilhite, who was the lead homicide detective in the case, directed him to go to a jewelry kiosk at Mall St. Vincent and obtain surveillance video, as well as Clark’s Gas Station on Jewella, and do the same.

Earlier in the trial, a man on a bicycle was seen filling a plastic fruit punch bottle with gas from one of the pumps at Clark’s. Eric Dorch, 42, a man who was in the house where Watkins was captured the next day, testified last week that he loaned his bicycle to Watkins the night of the murders. He said Watkins asked him to burn a car, but he refused.

“I may be simple,” Dorch said on the witness stand, “but I ain’t stupid,” Dorch said. He identified a picture of his bicycle as the one Watkins borrowed – the same bike seen on surveillance video used by a man filling a plastic bottle with gas at Clark’s Gas Station.