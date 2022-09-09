SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses.

Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose, whose charred bodies were found in a burning car later that night in the driveway of an unoccupied house in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Heather and Kelly Jose (KTAL/KMSS file photo)

Heather and Kelly’s charred bodies were found with one bullet each in the back of their heads in the front seats of the Kia sedan Heather was driving that night.

The first interview was conducted at the Shreveport Police Department in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 2018, after a Shreveport Police K-9 Officer had captured Watkins following an almost 6-hour standoff at a house in the 3600 block of Penick Street, about a block and a half from where the Joses’ bodies were found two days earlier.

For the first few hours of the interview, which was conducted by SPD Sgt. Angie Willhite and then SPD detective Kenneth Thompson, Watkins, dressed in a hospital gown after being treated for a K-9 bite, denied knowing anything about the Joses’ murders, saying he lived with his mother in the Linwood Apartments and that he was with her.

It was only after Willhite reminded him that he had been kicked out of those apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue that he remembered he had been staying at the home of Shawanna Hughes in the 3600 block of Penick Street, coincidentally the same place where he was captured a few hours earlier after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Even after his residency was established, however, Watkins continued to deny he knew anything about the murders, though detectives told him a number of people had seen him at Mall St. Vincent and there also was video. It was only after Willhite left the interview room that Watkins told Thompson that the Joses did, indeed, give him a ride from the mall and dropped him off at Hughes’ home on Penick Street.

He said when the Joses’ dropped him off at the house, there was a man in the front yard who went over to the Joses’ car and jumped in. Watkins then told Thompson the Joses’ car with the man in it drove off, “stopped for a while,” and then made a right on Jewella. He also mentioned a “guy with a bike at Citgo,” though he also claimed he didn’t leave the house for the rest of the evening.

The second interview took place at Caddo Correctional Center, where Watkins asked to speak with Willhite and Thompson. Watkins said he was ready to tell the truth, but when the detectives arrived, he told the same story he had told Thompson in November, so the officers left.

Thompson was on the witness stand during the videos of the interviews. After brief questioning by Assistant Caddo Parish District Attorney Mekisha Creal, defense attorney Sean Collins began his cross-examination.

Collins questioned Thompson regarding some of the methods used by detectives when interviewing Watkins, claiming in the first interview, detectives lied when they told Watkins they had video and asked him why he made a statement regarding “the needle,” a reference to the death penalty.

Thompson replied that using the needle reference was “a reality check – those charges were real.”

The trial will resume on Monday when Willhite is expected to be called to the witness stand.