MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people in Sabine Parish face multiple charges after deputies say they found narcotics and weapons in an apartment where they lived with a small child.

Malik Quendell Newton was part of an investigation by the Tactical Narcotics Team over several months. Deputies believe he was selling illegal drugs at the Apollo Plaza Apartments C-building in Many, where he lived with his girlfriend, Kianna Ezernack, and her child.

After a video on March 30 allegedly showed Newton shooting a rifle in the field at the property’s border, agents were able to get a search warrant for the apartment. Officials say they found three firearms, numerous pills, and drug paraphernalia inside the apartment. Drugs seized during the search included amphetamines, promethazine, and methamphetamine. Both Newton and Ezernack were arrested Monday.

Newton is charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule V, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS. He also had a warrant for two counts of distribution of schedule II and a warrant for illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

His total bonds are set at $70,300, and he is booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Ezernack is charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule V, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a CDS in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS.

Her bond was set at $20,500, and she is booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail.