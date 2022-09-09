CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times.

The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten cadets sent home indefinitely. Officials say the youths tried to incite a riot and would not follow commands. Two children reportedly attempted to grab an officer’s weapon.

“One of the military police out there was trying to break up or trying to maintain control of the situation, and the two individuals tried to disarm one of the military police. That’s how this all got started,” says Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.

Now, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and the YCP are determined to make sure an act of violence at the facility doesn’t happen again.

“One of those was to add more military police. We’re going to increase the staffing, provide a surge of staffing when necessary, and the YCP will also enhance their screening process,” says Parker.

The screening process requires potential cadets to disclose their criminal history. Leaving something out can result in expulsion from the program.

While they’ll be cracking down on bad attitudes and behaviors, Parker says it’s also about connecting with the kids.

“We’re also going to try to go out there and get our deputies to interact with these cadets and try to mentor or help develop a personal relationship with these kids.”

In a statement released to KTAL on Thursday, YCP Director LTC. Kenneth D. Paul says they’re committed to serving the community.

“Recently, we had the opportunity to meet with local officials and express our continued commitment to work together in the best interest of the students we serve, within a community we’ve been a proud part of for over 20 years,” the statement reads.

Parker says Saturday’s disturbance will never happen again, and everyone is focused on the future.

“What’s done is done. It’s in the past. We want to work with the national guard in YCP to make sure this program succeeds, and we’re going to do all that we can to help them,” he says.