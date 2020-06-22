Webster Parish: two correctional officers arrested & charged with malfeasance

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Bayou Dorcheat Correctional officers have been fired, arrested and charged with malfeasance in office, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton.

Ashtyn Burway, 24, and Tayor Sutter, 25, both of Bossier Parish, were arrested on Friday after Webster Parish Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation into their conduct with inmates.

The alleged impropriety involved telephone conversations between the two woman and at least three inmates, but did not involve sexual conduct or impropriety, Sexton said. Instead, they will face charges for violating policies and procedures layed out for Bayou Dorcheat employees.

Sexton said the investigation was launched after his office was contacted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections in Baton Rouge, who reported that Bayou Dorcheat inmates contacted them about the alleged behavior of the women.

The cases are still under investigation, Sexton said.

