SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two juveniles are in the hospital, one in serious condition, after a fight in Webster Parish on the Fourth of July between two groups led to a drive-by shooting and the targeted victims fired back.

According to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker, the two groups of juveniles got into a fight in the middle of Hwy 157 east of Springhill around 2:20 p.m. After the fight, one group returned home and the other group came back in a car and did a drive by shooting on the home.

Parker says the group in the house fired back, hitting two people in the car.

One of the juveniles hit was airlifted to Ochsner and is said to be is in serious condition. The other was taken to Springhill Medical Center.

Police say they have a suspect in custody but they are interviewing others involved. They also have the car involved in the drive-by shooting and are working to recover the gun used.