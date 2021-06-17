Webster sheriff: Pursuit involved stolen car out of Alabama, suspects arrested

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Webster Parish deputies say they have arrested multiple people following a chase that involved a stolen car from Alabama Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. on US Highway 80. The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office says it received a dispatch from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office about a pursuit on the highway.

WPSO joined the chase and the suspects’ vehicle went down a driveway and crashed, the suspects then fled on foot. WPSO deputies, Minden Police, and the Louisiana State Police set up a perimeter and began notifying area residents.

The David Wade Correctional Center chase team responded and began tracking the suspects. Around 7:00 p.m. the suspects were arrested on Jack Martin Road without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle the suspects were driving was stolen from Alabama.