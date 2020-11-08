Webster Sheriff: Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one dead, one in custody

CULLEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Cullen.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr called the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting that had occurred at 300 block of East Street in Cullen, said Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker who responded to the scene along with deputies.

Parker said a suspect is in custody and he hopes to be able to release more information later today.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.