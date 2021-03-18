Weekend burglaries land 2 Natchitoches teens behind bars

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two teenagers who may have been involved in a couple of weekend burglaries in Natchitoches are now in custody.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 18-year-old R-Mondy Johnson and another teen were arrested following burglaries Saturday night in the Hidden Hills neighborhood.

On Sunday NPD detectives responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to a resident recognizing a teen possibly connected to the burglaries.

Officers were able to find the teen and take him into custody without incident. After interviewing him, they obtained a search warrant for his home and found multiple items that were taken during the burglaries. The teen was arrested for two counts of Simple Burglary.

Investigators also arrested Johnson and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on two counts of Simple Burglary.

NPD would like to remind residents to write down the brand, model, and serial number on all valuable household items and firearms. The serial numbers can help officers identify their items and return them.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to cotnact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.