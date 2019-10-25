West Monroe woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after stabbing victim with screwdriver, stealing his car

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A West Monroe woman is facing an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge after she stabbed a man multiple times with a screwdriver.

According to arrest reports for 35-year-old Danielle Wheat, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing call in the 1900 block of Crowell Road on September 17.

The victim had awoken in the middle of the night to Wheat being in his home and going through his stuff. Once he confronted Wheat, she armed herself with the screwdriver and stabbed him multiple times. Police say Wheat then stole the victim’s car.

Wheat was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center Thursday afternoon on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. She is being held on a $27,500 bond.