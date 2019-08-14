West Monroe woman faces terrorizing charge after threatening to burn down local daycare

MONROE, La. — (8/14/19) A West Monroe woman was charged with terrorizing after making comments about burning down a local daycare.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Ouachita Parish deputies were dispatched to the area of 165 Rowland Road in Monroe in reference to a suspicious person who had made a threatening comment towards a daycare center, Jelly Bean Junction Daycare and Preschool.

At the location deputies found the suspect matching the clothing description walking south on Rowland Road. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Kristen Obier, was handcuffed for deputy safety due to her odd behavior.

She was transported back to the daycare where deputies spoke to the owner of the daycare. There were approximately 90 young children inside.

The owner said she was contacted by the original complainant who said Obier had made a comment about burning down the daycare.

According to the police report, the complainant said Obier was sitting on a bench across the street when she then approached him asking for a ride to her residence. The complainant denied giving her a ride and Obier replied, “See that daycare over there? Better watch out because it’s about to burn down.”

Obier denied making the comments or knowing any of the complainants.

She was arrested and transported to Ouachita Correctional Center where she faces one count of Terrorizing.