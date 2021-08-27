Police: West Monroe woman sets several fires in grocery store while naked

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KTAL) — A West Monroe woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly starting several small fires while naked inside of a grocery store.

According to an arrest report, 37-year-old Angela Watson is charged with simple arson, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, and simple burglary.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Macs Fresh Market on Cheniere Drew Road, and while they were putting out the blaze, they found Watson only wearing a white butcher’s coat.

Authorities say signs of forced entry were detected and at least 13 small fires were lit inside the building. Considering the fires, smoke, and water, the cost of damages is estimated to be over $1 million.

Firemen on the scene were allowed access to surveillance footage provided by the store manager during an interview. The video allegedly shows Watson breaking into the store and gathering multiple bottles of lighter fluid before soaking multiple products, displays, and a clerk’s stand that held flammable liquid. Watson was then seen moving across the store setting the fires with a lighter.

Watson was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on her charges.