Wife in critical condition at Ochsner LSU; husband charged with attempted murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man is behind bars charged with attempted murder, as his wife fights for her life at Ochsner LSU Health after being shot three times in the head, according to the Shreveport City Jail booking report.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, Lonnie James, 57, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with shooting his 44-year-old wife.

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Cedar Creek Village Apartments in the 3500 block of Cedar Creek Drive. According to booking information, the couple’s children were in their rooms when they heard gunshots.

Their son ran out of his room to find his father running from the apartment and his mother gasping for air. When officers arrived, they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and immediately launched their investigation. While detectives interviewed witnesses, CSI gathered evidence from the scene, investigators learned that following a dispute with his wife, James allegedly armed himself with a firearm, shot her in the head and left the scene.

James later surrendered at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center, who contacted Shreveport police.

After speaking with detectives, James was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Shreveport Police Department urges anyone who is the victim of, or knows of a victim of domestic violent to reach out to the Shreveport Police Department. We can help. 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 #3.

