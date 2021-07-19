Woman, 4 teens charged in connection with Texarkana drive-by shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — A woman and four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, 32-year-old Courtney Moore was charged with Deadly Conduct, Theft of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm by a Felon following Sunday night’s shooting on Mason St. Four teens between the ages of 14 and 16, all from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, were also charged with Deadly Conduct, Theft of a Firearm, Failure to Identify, and Evading Arrest.

Around 11:30 p.m. Moore and the teens, who were traveling in a white Tahoe, allegedly fired multiple shots at residents who were sitting on the porch of their home.

TTPD detectives found 19 shell casings in the street and identified bullet holes in the house and a car parked in the front yard.

No one was injured in the shooting.

When an officer approached the Tahoe matching that description near the Westridge Apartments, 700 Sowell Lane, two teens jumped out and ran. Officers caught them a short time later and took them in custody.

The two other teens who stayed inside the SUV were also arrested.

Investigators said the teenagers also had two guns, one of which was reported stolen in Pine Bluff. All four of them were booked into the juvenile detention center.

Moore is being held in the Bi-State Jail on a $40,000 bond.