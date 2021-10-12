Woman accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and more in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A local woman is in trouble with the law after a recent arrest.

33-year-old Brandi Amond was arrested on October 9 at the TPSO Hammond Substation around 4:30 p.m.

Amond is facing these charges:

  • Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile
  • Possession of child pornography

Bond for the 33-year-old has been set at $150,000.

