Woman accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and more in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A local woman is in trouble with the law after a recent arrest.
33-year-old Brandi Amond was arrested on October 9 at the TPSO Hammond Substation around 4:30 p.m.
Amond is facing these charges:
- Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- Contributing to delinquency of a juvenile
- Possession of child pornography
Bond for the 33-year-old has been set at $150,000.
