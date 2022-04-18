TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Texarkana woman is facing charges after police say she intentionally rammed a man’s car with her five-month-old child inside.

Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, is charged with Injury to a Child and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after police say she rammed a car with her 5-month-old child inside. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police say they got a 911 call reporting a major crash at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth St. at 8:10 a.m. Monday and arrived to find that the crash was not an accident.

The occupants of one of the vehicles said they were attempting to leave with a five-month-old boy to take him to the hospital after discovering that he was injured.

That’s when police say 22-year-old Charquevya Kirkendall intentionally rammed their vehicle with her vehicle in an attempt to keep them from leaving with her child.

Police in Texarkana say a woman intentionally rammed a man’s car Monday morning at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth St. in a dispute over a child. (Source: KTAL/KSHV Staff)

According to police, the child had injuries that were apparently the result of previous abuse and not related to the crash. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center. While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle with the child in it was injured in the crash and transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael, where he was treated and released.

Kirkendall has been booked into the Bi-State Jail on charges of injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond has not yet been set.