Woman accused of stealing items at Shreveport Family Dollar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize this woman who was caught on camera stealing from a Family Dollar in Shreveport.

The theft happned back on May 11 in the 600 block of West 70th St.

According to SPD, surveillance video showed a black female enter the store, take merchandise and leave without paying.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-075276 with your tip.

