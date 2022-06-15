Theresa Douglas, 49, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a student in early May.

According to police, officers were called to a Shreveport high school to investigate visible injuries to a student on May 2. During the investigation, 49-year-old Theresa Douglas was identified as the person who allegedly hit the 16-year-old.

Police say Douglas is accused of hitting the teen with a bat and an extension cord.

Douglas was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.