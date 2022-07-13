SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is behind bars in connection with a downtown Shreveport shooting in early July that left another woman wounded.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. July 2 in the 200 block of Texas Street. Officers arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Police say their investigation and interviews with witnesses helped them identify 21-year-old Princess Edwards as a suspect in the shooting. Edwards was arrested without incident on July 6 by homicide investigators with the assistance of patrol officers.

Edwards is charged with one count of aggravated battery.