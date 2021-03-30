Woman arrested, man wanted for arson, accused of fighting snakes with fire

LEESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Leesville woman is facing an arson charge and a man is wanted for allegedly setting fires to remove snakes from the land around their home.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry, Laura Ashley Lee, 34, is facing one count of simple arson and investigators are looking for 34-years-old Robert Lee Ramirez. Both are accused of setting multiple fires in and near a wooded area in Leesville.

According to LDAF, Ramirez allegedly set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others to remove snakes from the property.

This was allegedly the second year in a row that Ramirez lit the same area on fire.

Ramirez is facing two counts of simple arson.

Anyone who might know where Robert Lee Ramirez can be found is asked to call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.