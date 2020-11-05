Woman caught on camera stealing from Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are on the hunt for a woman caught on camera stealing merchandise from Walmart.

The theft happened on Oct. in the 6200 block of Pines Rd.

According to SPD, surveillance video showed a black female enter the store and take items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with for information on this woman’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-164414 with your tip.

