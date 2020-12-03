Woman caught on camera stealing items from Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman allegedly walked out of a Shreveport Walmart without paying for her merchandise and now investigators need your help tracking her down.

The theft happened on Nov. 22 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a woman enter the store, steal items and then leave without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. If you know who this woman is call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-179051 with your tip.