Woman caught on camera stealing package from Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help tracking down a woman accused of stealing a package from a Shreveport home.

The theft happened on Wednesday in the 600 block of Ockley Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a woman walk onto someone’s property and take a package.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this woman’s identity is urged to contact (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-194660 with your tip.