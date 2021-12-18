Woman critical after catching bullet while driving away from local bar early Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman is fighting for her life after catching a bullet as she attempted to leave a local bar early Saturday morning.

According to Shreveport police who were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Saturday, the victim was at a local bar when a fight broke out. As she went to her car and attempted to leave, gunfire erupted and one round went through the trunk of her car and stuck her in the back.

She was able to make it to the 1800 block of Easy Street before police were able to get to her. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers (318) 673-7373.