Woman critical, suspect in custody after Monday morning motel shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One suspect is in custody and woman is fighting for her life after being shot in the chest Monday at a local motel.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Travelodge motel in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road.

The victim was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital in life-threatening condition and the suspect was apprehended.

SPD detectives continue to investigate at the scene; there is no word whether there are additional suspects.

