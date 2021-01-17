Woman critically injured in Sunday afternoon domestic violence shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman is fighting for her life and the man accused of shooting her is in police custody.
Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Alabama at 2:14 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in possible life-threatening condition, police say.
The shooting is believed to be an act of domestic violence, and there was a child at the home at the time who was not hurt.
Police are investigating the scene and interviewing witness, while the man has been detained for questioning.
NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.
