MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Deputies are looking for answers after a woman was found injured in the middle of a street Friday night.

A deputy was driving down FM 449 when they came across a woman who was unresponsive in the street. They called for Emergency Medical Services and Marshall Police, who arrived quickly, but the woman died from her injuries.

Police are investigating her death and believe she was hit by a vehicle. If you have any information please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.