Woman fatally shot in MLK area, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in the Martin Luther King area.

According to SPD, shortly after 9 a.m., the body of a black female was found on the side of the road on 7th St. at David Raines Rd.

At this time detectives are unable to determine how many times the woman was shot. They are investigating this as a homicide.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.