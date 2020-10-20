Woman fatally shot in SW Arkansas, murder suspect behind bars

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A late-night shooting in southwest Arkansas has left a woman dead and a murder suspect behind bars.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in McNeil.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived they found 32-year-old Saquanna Young, of McNeil, dead inside the apartment. They also found 28-year-old Veronica Smith, of Waldo, who had been shot in the thigh.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies arrested 31-year-old Jerry Pritchard, of Magnolia, in connection with Young’s death.

Pritchard was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Murder, Terroristic Act, Battery First Degree, and Stalking.

The Magnolia Police Department and Arkansas State Police assisted CCSO in the investigation.

