Woman found shot to death inside of apartment complex in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found mortally wounded by gunfire inside an apartment in south Shreveport Friday afternoon.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 3:47 p.m. about a welfare concern in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road.
When police arrived at the Southport Apartments complex, they found the body of a woman inside an apartment. Police say the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
