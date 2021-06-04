Woman found shot to death inside of apartment complex in South Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found mortally wounded by gunfire inside an apartment in south Shreveport Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 3:47 p.m. about a welfare concern in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road.

When police arrived at the Southport Apartments complex, they found the body of a woman inside an apartment. Police say the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.