Woman found shot to death inside of apartment complex in South Shreveport

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found mortally wounded by gunfire inside an apartment in south Shreveport Friday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were called around 3:47 p.m. about a welfare concern in the 9300 block of Mansfield Road.

When police arrived at the Southport Apartments complex, they found the body of a woman inside an apartment. Police say the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.

  • (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss