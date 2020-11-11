Woman injured when gunfire erupts as she drove through neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was injured by gunshots while she was driving Tuesday night.

According to police, 47-year-old Laseeta Alexander was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found Alexander who told them she was driving the 4800 block of Bethune Drive around 9:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted and struck her vehicle several times, injuring her in the foot.

After the shooting occurred, Alexander ran to a nearby home to seek help.

Violent Crimes Investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence and interviewed witnesses. This investigation is on-going.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

