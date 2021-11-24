Woman killed in Shreveport hit and run identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning has been identified.

Brenda Faye Solomon, 65, of Shreveport was killed during a hit and run Monday morning. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of 70th St. and Suntan St around 9:40 a.m.

She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she died from her injuries at 5:44 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The crash is still under investigation.

